OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Belgium

Note: ‘High or moderately high’ corresponds to the aggregation of response options 6-10 to the question “On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is not at all and 10 is completely, how much do you trust the national/central/federal government?”; neutral to option 5 and “low or no” to response options 0-4. The share with high or moderately high trust in government among people who are aged over 50 is identical to the share among people who are aged 18 to 29 years old, and therefore does not appear in the figure.