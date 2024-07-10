OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Netherlands

Dutch people who feel that the current political system does not let people like them have a say tend to trust the national government 47 percentage points less than those who feel they have political voice, equal to the average gap across OECD countries.

Men in Netherlands on average are more likely to have high or moderately high trust in the national government (47%) than women do (40%). This gender gap is equal to the seven percentage point average gender trust gap across OECD countries; although both men and women in Netherlands tend to trust the government more than the average across OECD countries.