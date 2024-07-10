OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Mexico

As in most OECD countries, Mexicans place more trust in the police (58%) and other people (56%) than in federal government (54%), but the difference is much smaller than that observed in most countries. A large majority of Mexicans trust international organisations (60%), a share that is the second highest among OECD countries. Around half of Mexicans report high or moderately high trust in the federal civil service (55%), courts and the judicial system (53%) and news media (50%). Although above OECD averages, national parliament (43%) and political parties (33%) are the least trusted institutions in Mexico.