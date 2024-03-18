Going global: 39 language versions of the BFI-2-XS

In the 2023 Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC), the Big Five personality traits were assessed using the BFI-2-XS, the 15-item extra-short form of the Big Five Inventory-2 (BFI-2). For this purpose, the instrument was translated into 24 languages and adapted to 29 countries, resulting in 39 language versions. This translation and adaptation process followed state-of-the-art procedures to generate language versions of the BFI-2-XS that are maximally comparable across countries and regions. In the present paper, we describe this general translation procedure from a methodological point of view. We also document each resulting language version and report in detail the decisions taken during the translation process and the adaptations made to preexisting national versions of the BFI-2-XS. Our aim is to share with researchers the resulting BFI-2-XS language versions developed with high quality standards to allow maximal cross-cultural comparability. Our intention in so doing is to enable their wider usage beyond PIAAC.