Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing green career guidance systems for sustainable futures

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e6ad2d9c-en
Authors
Young Chang, Anthony Mann
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Chang, Y. and A. Mann (2024), “Enhancing green career guidance systems for sustainable futures”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 318, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6ad2d9c-en.
Go to top