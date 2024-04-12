Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Beyond grades

Raising the visibility and impact of PISA data on students’ well-being
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/806233fe-en
Authors
Marta Cignetti, Mario Piacentini
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cignetti, M. and M. Piacentini (2024), “Beyond grades: Raising the visibility and impact of PISA data on students’ well-being”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 313, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/806233fe-en.
Go to top