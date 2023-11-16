Education and innovation for the digital and green transitions: How higher education can support teachers and school leaders

This analytical report was prepared by the OECD Higher Education Policy Team as part of the Education and Innovation Practice Community (EIPC), an action of the European Union’s New European Innovation Agenda, flagship 4 on “Fostering, attracting and retaining deep tech talent”. EIPC seeks to bring together peers from policy and practice to advance understanding of the competencies that can trigger and shape innovation for the digital and green transitions, and the mechanisms through which higher education can contribute to their development in secondary education (Strand 1), higher education (Strand 2), and adult upskilling and reskilling (Strand 3). This report for EIPC Strand 1 examines how higher education institutions (HEIs) can support teachers and school leaders in secondary schools to help their students develop competencies for innovation. Drawing on research evidence, practical examples and insights from the EIPC network and a wide range of OECD and EU education systems, it offers five options for consideration by education policy makers on how to strengthen HEIs’ role in supporting secondary education to develop human capacity for innovation.