Teacher practices

While everyone agrees on the need to promote high-quality teaching, instruction is complex and the debate on what constitutes good practice is far from resolved. There are two clearly defined orientations in education philosophies and empirical research: direct instruction and constructivism, and it is safe to say that virtually all teachers rely on both approaches at some point in their teaching, moving between the two depending on context and needs. TALIS 2018 data have revealed that during a typical lesson, practices centred on managing the class and ensuring clarity of instruction are widely applied in OECD countries. In contrast, practices involving student cognitive activation are less prevalent despite their significant potential to enhance student learning. This highlights the need for greater efforts to mainstream high-impact practices.