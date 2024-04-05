The Strengthening the Impact of Education Research project supports countries in understanding how to use education research in policy and practice, systematically and at scale.
The project explores the following questions:
- What factors – institutions, structures, resources, characteristics, processes and strategies – facilitate or hinder the impact and systematic use of education research in policy and practice?
- How can we assess and safeguard the quality of education research?
- How can we effectively engage actors in a coordinated production and use of education research?