Strengthening the Impact of Education Research

The project is actively building partnerships with key players in the field of research mobilisation, including academics and experts, “what works” centres and other organisations such as foundations, networks and partnerships, to share knowledge and achieve common objectives and research goals.

Engagement with countries and key actors is supported by a series of events, such as learning seminars, webinars and expert meetings, as well as other communication platforms.

In 2022 and 2023, the project conducted three learning seminars, hosted by the Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish community) and Norway, with the participation of Denmark, England, Finland, Ireland and Sweden. A set of case studies of various mechanisms for research use in policy making were published drawing on the seminar in a publication entitled “Yes Minister, Yes Evidence: Structures and skills for better evidence use in education policy”.