Despite the widespread effort to increase and improve the use of evidence in policy making and practice, practical efforts to enhance research-policy-practice engagement in the education sector often fall short of their ambition. Little is known about how such knowledge mobilisation initiatives can be characterised and how their impact can be understood and measured. This paper reviews theoretical and empirical literature on knowledge mobilisation focusing on the above research gaps. It conceptualises knowledge mobilisation actors and initiatives, discusses the shortcomings of the current literature, and proposes a set of frameworks that captures their objectives, functions and impact. It is hoped that these frameworks will support future empirical research efforts.
More than just a go-between
The role of intermediaries in knowledge mobilisation
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
