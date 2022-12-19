Skip to main content
More than just a go-between

The role of intermediaries in knowledge mobilisation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/aa29cfd3-en
José Manuel Torres, Mykolas Steponavičius
OECD Education Working Papers
Torres, J. and M. Steponavičius (2022), “More than just a go-between: The role of intermediaries in knowledge mobilisation”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 285, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa29cfd3-en.
