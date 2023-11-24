Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing, documenting, and recognising social and emotional skills in upper secondary education

An overview of practices, approaches, models, and strategies from OECD countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/69c7abe6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Assessing, documenting, and recognising social and emotional skills in upper secondary education: An overview of practices, approaches, models, and strategies from OECD countries”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/69c7abe6-en.
Go to top