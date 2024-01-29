Private schools cater for around 1 in 5 students from pre-primary to the end of secondary education, a share that has not changed materially since 2015. They enjoy greater autonomy, suffer fewer shortages of all kinds and handled the COVID-19 pandemic better than public schools. Although their students achieved better results in PISA 2022 in many countries, this is mainly because they enrol more students from advantaged socio-economic backgrounds than their public counterparts. The main challenge in many countries today is to increase the social mix in public and private schools, which is why many efforts have been made in this direction over the past decade.
How do public and private schools differ in OECD countries?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
23 November 2023
-
26 October 2023