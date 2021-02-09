What are the roles and salaries of school heads?

School heads in public institutions are required to work on average 7-8 hours a day, as is the case for most office-based jobs. The hours worked and the list of tasks and responsibilities vary widely across countries. On average across OECD countries, they earn more than teachers and other full-time tertiary-educated workers. However, more than half of school heads in the OECD countries are not satisfied with their salary and feel quite stressed due to heavy administrative workloads and responsibilities other than leadership and management.