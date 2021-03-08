Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Why do more young women than men go on to tertiary education?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6f7209d1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Why do more young women than men go on to tertiary education?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f7209d1-en.
Go to top