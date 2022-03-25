Women are strongly over-represented among primary and secondary teachers. This can be explained at least partly by gender stereotypes, but also by the attractiveness of the profession to working mothers and by differences in the relative wage levels in teaching for men and women. Recognising teachers’ contribution to society could help to attract the best qualified candidates to the teaching profession, irrespective of gender.
Why is the gender ratio of teachers imbalanced?
Education Indicators in Focus
