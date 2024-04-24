The OECD Centre for Educational Research and Innovation (CERI) is part of the OECD Directorate for Education and Skills.
CERI supports its member countries in their efforts to achieve high quality lifelong learning for all, which contributes to personal development, sustainable economic growth and social cohesion.
CERI’s objectives are to:
- provide and promote international comparative research, innovation and key indicators
- explore forward-looking and innovative approaches to education and learning
- facilitate bridges between educational research, innovation and policy development.