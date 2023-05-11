Skip to main content
Catching up on lost learning opportunities

Research and policy evidence on key learning recovery strategies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a69c5909-en
Authors
Andreea Minea-Pic
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Minea-Pic, A. (2023), “Catching up on lost learning opportunities: Research and policy evidence on key learning recovery strategies”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 292, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a69c5909-en.
