Fostering higher-order thinking skills online in higher education

A scoping review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/84f7756a-en
Authors
Cassie Hague
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hague, C. (2024), “Fostering higher-order thinking skills online in higher education: A scoping review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 306, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/84f7756a-en.
