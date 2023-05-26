Skip to main content
The assessment of students’ creative and critical thinking skills in higher education across OECD countries

A review of policies and related practices
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35dbd439-en
Authors
Mathias Bouckaert
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Bouckaert, M. (2023), “The assessment of students’ creative and critical thinking skills in higher education across OECD countries: A review of policies and related practices”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 293, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35dbd439-en.
