What shapes upper secondary pathways and transitions?

Learners' pathways through upper secondary education are shaped by the curriculum that sets out a vision for education, the programmes learners take, and the systems of assessment and certification that serve as the ultimate goalposts. The organisation of education settings shapes the learning options available to learners. These policy levers all influence learners' readiness to transition and the support they receive during transitions.

In Wales, upper secondary pathways are shaped by the cadence of certification and the transition at age 16 to either further education or employment. The Curriculum for Wales prioritises four key purposes, extending beyond academic achievements to include broader goals for learners to be ambitious, confident and creative members of society. This Policy Perspective suggests that achieving this vision and ensuring equitable access to the breadth of the Curriculum for Wales will require explicit expectations built into policy levers like programmes, certifications and education system monitoring.