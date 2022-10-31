Skip to main content
Fostering creativity and critical thinking in university teaching and learning

Considerations for academics and their professional learning
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09b1cb3b-en
Authors
Alenoush Saroyan
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Saroyan, A. (2022), “Fostering creativity and critical thinking in university teaching and learning: Considerations for academics and their professional learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 280, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09b1cb3b-en.
