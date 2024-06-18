Singapore scored significantly higher than all other participating countries/economies in creative thinking. Students in 11 other countries performed above the OECD average: Korea, Canada*, Australia*, New Zealand*, Estonia, Finland, Denmark*, Latvia*, Belgium, Poland and Portugal, in order of performance. Education systems that scored highly in creative thinking almost always performed highly in mathematics, reading and science. However, about half of students who excelled in creative thinking did not excel in academic domains, on average across OECD countries. The results suggest that academic excellence is not a pre-requisite for excellence in creative thinking. However, a minimal level of proficiency in one domain complements proficiency in the other.