In PISA 2022, the mean score in mathematics among OECD countries is 472 points. The highest-performing education system is Singapore, followed by Macao [China], Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong [China], Japan and Korea. Another 17 countries also performed above the OECD average, ranging from Estonia (mean score of 510 points) to New Zealand (mean score of 479 points). The gap in performance between the highest- and lowest-performing countries is 153 score points in mathematics among OECD countries and 238 points among all education systems that took part in PISA 2022.
Mathematics literacy
Mathematical literacy is an individual’s capacity to reason mathematically and to formulate, employ, and interpret mathematics to solve problems in a variety of real-world contexts. It includes concepts, procedures, facts and tools to describe, explain and predict phenomena. It helps individuals to make informed decisions and judgements which are essential for being constructive and engaged citizen in the 21st Century.
Key messages
PISA 2022 results show that 69% of students scored at Level 2 proficiency or above on average across OECD countries. At a minimum, these students begin to demonstrate the ability and initiative to use mathematics in simple real-life situations. Some 9% of students attained the highest proficiency levels, Level 5 or 6, across OECD countries. These students can at a minimum develop and apply problem-solving strategies, incorporate mathematical knowledge to address complex tasks, and reflect on their work with respect to the real-world context.
Context
The relationship between students’ sense of belonging at school and mathematics performance
PISA 2022 results show that, across education systems, students’ average mathematics performance is only moderately related to students’ sense of belonging at school, and mostly before accounting for per capita GDP. This means that the association between performance and sense of belonging at school may reflect the tendency for wealthier countries/economies to perform better in mathematics and for the students in those countries to feel a greater sense of belonging at school.
Sense of belonging, and performance and equity in mathematics (2022)
Moderate use of digital devices in school is related to higher mathematics performance
PISA 2022 results are in line with the “Goldilocks hypothesis” that moderate use of digital devices is not intrinsically harmful and can even be positively associated with mathematics performance. It is the overuse and/or misuse of digital devices that is negatively associated with performance.
Time spent on digital devices at school and mathematics performance (2022)
