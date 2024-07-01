Skip to main content
Mathematics literacy

Mathematical literacy is an individual’s capacity to reason mathematically and to formulate, employ, and interpret mathematics to solve problems in a variety of real-world contexts. It includes concepts, procedures, facts and tools to describe, explain and predict phenomena. It helps individuals to make informed decisions and judgements which are essential for being constructive and engaged citizen in the 21st Century.

