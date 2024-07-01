Mathematics literacy

In PISA 2022, the mean score in mathematics among OECD countries is 472 points. The highest-performing education system is Singapore, followed by Macao [China], Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong [China], Japan and Korea. Another 17 countries also performed above the OECD average, ranging from Estonia (mean score of 510 points) to New Zealand (mean score of 479 points). The gap in performance between the highest- and lowest-performing countries is 153 score points in mathematics among OECD countries and 238 points among all education systems that took part in PISA 2022.