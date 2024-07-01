Skip to main content
PISA 2025 Learning in the Digital World

The PISA 2025 Learning in the Digital World assessment measures students’ capacity to engage in an iterative process of knowledge building and problem solving using computational tools. This capacity is demonstrated by effective self-regulated learning while applying computational and scientific inquiry practices.

Focus
PISA Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Programme

