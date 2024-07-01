Skip to main content
Student problem solving skills

Student problem solving skills depend on an individual’s capacity to engage in cognitive processing to understand and resolve problem situations where a method of solution is not immediately obvious. It includes the willingness to engage with such situations individually or collaboratively in order to achieve one’s potential as a constructive and reflective citizen. 

