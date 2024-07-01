According to the PISA 2012 results, 11% of 15-year-old students are top performers in individual problem solving on average across OECD countries, meaning that they can systematically explore a complex problem scenario, devise multi-step solutions that take into account all constraints, and adjust their plans in light of the feedback received. In contrast, on average across OECD countries, about one in five students is able to solve only straightforward problems – if any – provided that they refer to familiar situations.
Student problem solving skills
Student problem solving skills depend on an individual’s capacity to engage in cognitive processing to understand and resolve problem situations where a method of solution is not immediately obvious. It includes the willingness to engage with such situations individually or collaboratively in order to achieve one’s potential as a constructive and reflective citizen.
Key messages
In PISA 2012, boys outperform girls in individual problem solving in 23 countries and economies, girls outperform boys in five of them. In 16 countries and economies, there is no significant difference in average performance between boys and girls. Gender differences are often larger among top performers. On average across OECD countries, there are three top-performing boys for every two top-performing girls in individual problem solving. In no country or economy are there more girls than boys among the top performers in problem solving.
In every education system that participated in the collaborative problem-solving assessment, girls outperform boys by 29 score points. This finding contrasts with the gender differences observed in individual problem solving as discussed in PISA 2012. Boys scored 7 points higher than girls in individual problem solving, on average across OECD countries. The results suggest that it is the collaborative component of the PISA 2015 collaborative problem-solving assessment that favours girls.
Context
Short-term performance trends in the context of pre-2018 trends
There is a strong positive correlation between the mean scores in the two assessments – individual and collaborative problem-solving assessments. After accounting for reading, mathematics and science scores, relative scores in collaborative problem solving are only weakly correlated with relative scores in individual problem solving. This indicates that collaborative problem solving is a skill in its own right, distinct from individual problem solving.
Relative performance in individual problem solving (PISA 2012) and in collaborative problem solving (PISA 2015)
Gender differences in attitudes towards collaboration
Girls were significantly more likely than boys to agree or strongly agree with statements on valuing relationships, such as “I take into account what others are interested in”. By contrast, boys were significantly more likely than girls to report that they agree or strongly agree with the statements valuing teamwork, such as “I prefer working as part of a team to working alone”.
Gender differences in attitudes towards collaboration (2015)
Programmes of work and projects
-
PISA is the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment. PISA measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.Learn more
-
The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) programme established by the PISA Governing Board in 2018 explores how different areas of the assessment programme (e.g. test design, scoring methodologies) can be improved.Learn more
-
The OECD’s programme on education and skills policy support policymakers in their efforts to achieve high-quality lifelong learning, which in turn contributes to personal development, sustainable economic growth, and social cohesion.Learn more
-
OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 aims to build a common understanding of the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values students need in the 21st century.Learn more
-
The OECD’s PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow (HPST) project aims to establish a comprehensive international framework for the future development of education systems, enabling countries to reorient their education systems toward new purposes, policies and practices, while considering the implications of artificial intelligence for the purposes of education.Learn more
-
The PISA-based Test for Schools provides school-level estimates of performance and information about the learning environment and students’ attitudes gathered from student questionnaires. Find out more and how schools and their networks can take part.Learn more
-
Creativity and critical thinking prepare students for innovative economies and improve wellbeing. However, educators often lack guidance on how to equip students with creativity and critical thinking within subject teaching. Education systems have likewise rarely established ways to systematically assess students’ acquisition of creativity and critical thinking.Learn more