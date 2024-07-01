Student problem solving skills

In PISA 2012, boys outperform girls in individual problem solving in 23 countries and economies, girls outperform boys in five of them. In 16 countries and economies, there is no significant difference in average performance between boys and girls. Gender differences are often larger among top performers. On average across OECD countries, there are three top-performing boys for every two top-performing girls in individual problem solving. In no country or economy are there more girls than boys among the top performers in problem solving.