Adult problem solving skills

As the demand for non-routine, high-skilled jobs grows, and information and communications technologies permeate every aspect of life, the ability to manage information and solve problems using digital technology and communication tools has become crucial. Proficiency in problem solving in technology-rich environments reflects the ability to use digital technology, communication tools and networks to acquire and evaluate information, communicate with others and perform practical tasks. To demonstrate proficiency in this domain, adults must have basic computer skills such as typing on a keyboard, using a mouse, drag and drop content. The performance of those who took the assessment is classified into four levels of proficiency.