Adult learning

The extent to which individuals, firms and economies can reap the benefits of changes in the world of work depends on how well adults can develop and maintain relevant skills over their working lives. Adult learning systems need to be made more flexible, responsive and future-ready, with governments sharing international good practice examples to improve training participation and outcomes.  

