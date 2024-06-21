Adult learning

Participating in training is vital for adults to improve their skills. However, participation is actually lowest for adults who need training the most, such as the low-skilled. This is due largely to a lack of awareness and motivation to train but there are also concrete barriers such as the lack of time due to work and family responsibilities and the cost of training.

The gap in training participation between the medium-to-high-skilled and the low-skilled is extremely large, at over 20 percentage points on average across OECD countries, with peaks of over 30 percentage points in some countries. Getting the low-skilled on board is crucial to raise overall participation and to prepare the most vulnerable for the future of work.