Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Quality of Non-Formal Adult Learning

Learning from European Best Practices on Quality Assurance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f1b450e1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Improving the Quality of Non-Formal Adult Learning: Learning from European Best Practices on Quality Assurance, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f1b450e1-en.
Go to top