Policies aimed at reducing the environmental impact of human activities have important consequences for labour markets, jobs, and skills. As employment is shifting towards more sustainable activities, workers are increasingly expected to have skills that support the transition to a greener economy. Assessing and anticipating emerging skill needs is crucial to avoid bottlenecks and sustain the green transition. This report sheds light on existing methods to measure changes in skill demand and supply related to the green transition through an in-depth review of practices in five OECD countries (Australia, Austria, France, Norway and Sweden). It also identifies best practice on how to feed information on changing skill needs into policies, notably in the areas of employment, career guidance, education and adult learning.
Assessing and Anticipating Skills for the Green Transition
Unlocking Talent for a Sustainable Future
Report
Getting Skills Right
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2022
-
Report27 September 2022
-
20 June 2022
-
10 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
Report29 October 2021
-
23 April 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
20 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
8 September 2023
-
11 July 2023