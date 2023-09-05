Skip to main content
Assessing and Anticipating Skills for the Green Transition

Unlocking Talent for a Sustainable Future
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/28fa0bb5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Assessing and Anticipating Skills for the Green Transition: Unlocking Talent for a Sustainable Future, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28fa0bb5-en.
