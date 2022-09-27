In the context of a rapidly changing world of work, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened pre-existing challenges to Japan’s adult learning system and raised new ones. This report examines how skill requirements have been evolving in Japan prior to and during the COVID-19 crisis. It examines changes in the skills composition of Japan’s workforce as well as policy efforts to improve the accessibility of career guidance, broaden training participation and foster the adoption of teleworking practices. The report also provides concrete recommendations to tackle inequalities in skills and training among socio-demographic groups. Finally, it provides suggestions for how to develop a labour market information system to feed real-time data into crucial policy and decision-making processes.
The New Workplace in Japan
Skills for a Strong Recovery
Report
Getting Skills Right
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 September 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
20 June 2022
-
10 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
Report29 October 2021
-
23 April 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
20 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
8 September 2023
-
5 September 2023