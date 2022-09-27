Skip to main content
The New Workplace in Japan

Skills for a Strong Recovery
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c897f52-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), The New Workplace in Japan: Skills for a Strong Recovery, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c897f52-en.
