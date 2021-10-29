Enterprises are a key provider of education and training for adults across OECD countries. Yet, policy-makers lack a detailed understanding of how training in enterprises takes place. This report opens the black box of training and informal learning in enterprises by providing in-depth insights on: i) what training and learning opportunities enterprises provide; ii) why they provide training (or not); and iii) how they make decisions about training. It presents new evidence from 100 qualitative cases studies in five countries: Austria, Estonia, France, Ireland and Italy. The findings will assist governments and social partners in designing and implementing better policies in support of training in enterprises.
Training in Enterprises
New Evidence from 100 Case Studies
Report
Getting Skills Right
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 September 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
Report27 September 2022
-
20 June 2022
-
10 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
23 April 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
5 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
Report9 May 2023
-
22 March 2023
-
23 February 2023
-
Policy paper5 November 2022