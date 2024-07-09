OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: France

Labour markets continued to perform strongly, with many countries seeing historically high levels of employment and low levels of unemployment. By May 2024, the OECD unemployment rate was at 4.9%. In most countries, employment rates improved more for women than for men, compared to pre‑pandemic levels. Labour market tightness keeps easing but remains generally elevated.

In France, the unemployment rate has remained stable at 7.4% over the past year. This is below the pre‑pandemic rate of 8.2% and at a historically low level, but still above the OECD average. Similarly, at 68.7% in Q1 2024, the employment rate among the working age population was about the same as one year earlier and 2 percentage point above its pre‑crisis level in Q4 2019. Youth unemployment has risen over the past year, from 16.9% in May 2023 to 17.9% in May 2024, but remains well below its pre‑crisis level of 22.1%.

According to OECD projections, GDP growth will slow down to 0.7% in 2024 and increase to 1.3% in 2025. Tighter financing conditions will continue to weigh on domestic demand in 2024, while the boost from two major public support programmes (France Relance and France 2030) will taper off. However, disinflation will bolster household purchasing power and consumption. Headline inflation is expected to recede to 2.3% in 2024 and 2.0% in 2025. Following the recent slowdown in activity, employment growth is expected to ease and unemployment should slightly rise to reach 7.8% at the end of 2025.