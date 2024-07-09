OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Italy

In Italy, 19.5% of the workforce is employed in green-driven occupations. Of these, only 13.7% are truly “green new or emerging occupations”. Conversely, about 5.1% of Italian employment is in emission-intensive occupations. The highest share of green-driven occupations can be found in Abruzzo, while the highest share of GHG-intensive occupations can be found in Sardinia.

In Italy, men are more likely to be employed in green-driven and GHG-intensive occupations, while older workers are more likely to be employed in GHG-intensive occupations.

Many high-skilled emission-intensive and green-driven jobs are very similar in their skill requirements, meaning that high-skilled workers can move from emission-intensive to climate‑friendly industries with relatively little retraining. However, this is not the case for low-skilled workers, who will require more retraining to move out of emission-intensive occupations.

At present, however, training uptake among workers in Italy remains low and workers in emission-intensive occupations tend to receive significantly less training than other workers. The new “Supporto per la formazione e il lavoro – Sfl” provides additional support to training. To also contribute to the green transition, it should be better targeted to respond to labour shortages in key sectors for the net zero transition. In addition, quality assurance mechanisms in adult education and training in Italy should become the norm in all regions of the country.

In terms of job quality, low-skill green-driven jobs tend to have significantly lower wages and labour market security than other low-skill jobs. This suggests that, in the absence of policy measures, low-skill green-driven occupations may be a relatively unattractive option for low-skill workers.