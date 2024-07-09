OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Australia

Workers in high-emission sectors in Australia face an earnings loss of 29% over six years relatively close to the 25% average earnings loss for workers in low-emission sectors. The small difference of 4 percentage points in displacement cost could be connected to a well-functioning labour market as well as comprehensive place‑based policy initiatives in Australia. For example, following the decline of the Australian car manufacturing industry and its potential employment effect in South Australia and Victoria, the Australian Government established the Growth Fund in 2014 which included various sub-programmes designed to support high-value manufacturing, encourage investment in new business opportunities, and assist supply chain companies to diversify. This provided a strong incentive to transition production and employment to new sectors. Workers received funding for training and job search assistance, while the state governments and car manufacturing companies provided additional transition and diversification support for workers.