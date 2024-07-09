OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Japan

Real wages are now growing year-on-year in most OECD countries, in the context of declining inflation. they are, however, still below their 2019 level in many countries. As real wages are recovering some of the lost ground, profits are beginning to buffer some of the increase in labour costs. In many countries, there is room for profits to absorb further wage increases, especially as there are no signs of a price‑wage spiral.

From Q4 2019 to Q4 2023, real hourly wages cumulatively dropped 2% in Japan (Figure 1). Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the weakened yen have contributed to pushing headline inflation above 2% since April 2022. In this context, real wages per capita have declined in Japan continuously for 25 months up to April 2024.

This year’s annual spring wage negotiations (or Shunto) showed greater momentum. The negotiated nominal pay rise was up from 3.6% to about 5% according to the Japan Trade Union Confederation (Rengo). The results of Shunto are expected to gradually take effect by August. To ease the impact of rising prices, the Japanese Government introduced a new tax deduction of JPY 40 000 per person from June and it is also planning to effectively reinstate the subsidy for electricity and gas bills from August to October, which was initially terminated in May. Overall, inflationary pressures are expected to continue eating into nominal wage growth.

There is little evidence of a wage‑price spiral in Japan. The GDP deflator, which accounts for domestic price inflation, increased 3.4% on a year-on-year basis in Q1 2024 but the contribution coming from compensation of employees (or unit labour costs) was 1.6%, whereas unit profits accounted for 1.8%. Unit labour costs have not significantly contributed to domestic inflation since Q1 2023. This suggests that the Japanese average firm was able to more than adjust for prices, while remunerations paid to workers did not increase at the same rate as prices.