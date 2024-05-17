The OECD Skills for Jobs database measures occupational and skill shortages in 44 countries. It shows that the vast majority of OECD countries have seen pronounced shortages in the medical and personal care professions as well as teachers and ICT professionals. But these shortages of high-skilled workers are accompanied by shortages in personal service jobs, like cooks, cashiers, waiters and jobs in tourism. The OECD supports countries to design policies that help assess and address these skill shortages.
Changing skill needs in the labour market
Megatrends such as digitalisation and the transition to a low-carbon economy, mean rapid changes in the skills that are needed to succeed in a constantly evolving labour market. With the pace of skill supply and demand often misaligned, shortages and mismatches can arise, hindering productivity, innovation, and the adoption of new technologies.
Key messages
High-skilled occupations continue to be less at risk of automation because they require skills and abilities that devy full automation. Jobs at highest risk of automation will also not disappear completely, as only 18 to 27% of their required skills and abilities are highly automatable. Instead, the organisation of work will change and workers in these jobs will need to retrain.
The OECD is collecting information on skill gaps through a survey of employers. What are the areas in which employers are experiencing skill gaps? How are employers addressing these gaps? How much training is provided when new technologies or organisational changes are introduced?
Context
Labour and skills shortage
Addressing labour and skills shortages is quickly becoming a top priority for governments and firms across OECD countries and in many sectors. A key concern is that shortages will prevent firms from adopting new technologies or greening their production processes, reducing competitiveness and slowing down the green transition. Monitoring shortages is crucial to steer candidates towards occupations facing recruitment difficulties and to develop rapid reskilling policies.
The OECD Skills for Jobs Database shows that the vast majority of OECD countries have seen pronounced shortages in the medical and personal care professions as well as teachers and ICT professionals. But these shortages of high-skilled workers are accompanied by shortages in personal service jobs, like cooks, cashiers, waiters and jobs in tourism.
Risk of automation
Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence have broadened the set of skills and abilities that can be replicated by automation technologies. In the past, computers and robots could only follow rules specified by programmers. However, machine learning algorithms, the branch of AI that has experienced the most important advances recently, can now make decisions without following pre-specified rules.
The share of jobs at risk of automation as a result of AI and robotics varies between 18% to about 35% across countries. Not all these jobs will disappear entirely as they also include many tasks that cannot be automated. However, the tasks involved and the way they are carried out will change, requiring significant investments in training to keep workers up to speed.
Barriers to AI adoption in the workplace
One of the primary reasons for skill shortages is the rapid pace of technological change. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence require a workforce that possesses the knowledge and expertise to develop, implement, and maintain these systems. However, educational institutions and training programs may struggle to keep up with the evolving demands of the job market, leading to a shortage of skilled workers.
The OECD AI surveys of employers show that a lack of skills is currently the second biggest barrier to AI adoption after cost, significantly bigger than government regulation or a general reluctance to the technology.
Collaboration between industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and government agencies is essential to develop comprehensive strategies for addressing skill shortages and fostering a workforce that is prepared for the demands of the digital age.
