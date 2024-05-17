Changing skill needs in the labour market

Addressing labour and skills shortages is quickly becoming a top priority for governments and firms across OECD countries and in many sectors. A key concern is that shortages will prevent firms from adopting new technologies or greening their production processes, reducing competitiveness and slowing down the green transition. Monitoring shortages is crucial to steer candidates towards occupations facing recruitment difficulties and to develop rapid reskilling policies.

The OECD Skills for Jobs Database shows that the vast majority of OECD countries have seen pronounced shortages in the medical and personal care professions as well as teachers and ICT professionals. But these shortages of high-skilled workers are accompanied by shortages in personal service jobs, like cooks, cashiers, waiters and jobs in tourism.