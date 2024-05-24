Global Forum on Productivity

The GFP is guided by its Steering Group, whose members fund the activities and decide the programme of work of the Forum, as well as the allocation of available funds among three main activities: research, convening and communication. In addition to determining the work agenda of the GFP Secretariat at OECD, contributors have the possibility to engage in joint research and policy analysis. They can also co-organise and host GFP events to catalyse the public debate about the importance of productivity growth in their country and to raise the international and domestic visibility of their respective institutions. These events also provide an opportunity to network with high-level academics at the forefront of productivity research as well as with officials from other countries. Finally, GFP contributors have access to a password-protected interactive platform to facilitate information-sharing among them.

Contact us to find out more about eligibility at productivity@oecd.org