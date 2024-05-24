The Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) was created in 2015 by the OECD Economics Department and Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, and endorsed by their respective OECD committees (Economic Policy Committee, Committee on Industry, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development Review Committee). The GFP activities revolve around three axes – research, convening and communication – and draw upon, complement, and enhance the work designated under the Committees.
As a platform for mutual exchange of information and ideas, the GFP is a forum to discuss the latest analyses and best practices in public policy through which governments combine efforts to uncover the structural and policy factors behind the productivity slowdown. By fostering international collaboration, the GFP gives government institutions the opportunity to discuss their views on institutional setups, share data and knowledge, and undertake joint analysis in this policy area.