The Ministry of Economy, Finance and industrial and digital Sovereignty of France, France Stratégie and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are pleased to host the 2024 Annual Conference of the OECD Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) :

“Boosting growth and productivity: the role of human capital”

The conference will bring together high-level policymakers, top academics and representatives from civil society to discuss the role of human capital in productivity growth. Against the backdrop of new challenges such as the green transition and emerging technologies like AI, the workforce's skills, education and adaptability have become more critical than ever. The forum will help identify actionable recommendations to navigate the changing landscape of work and productivity in the post-pandemic world, consider potential solutions to address the skills gap, and boost productivity.