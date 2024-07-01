During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Forum on Productivity surveyed online firm managers and workers across 25 countries, to assess the productivity and well-being consequences of adopting telework practices. The analysis finds that both managers and workers generally view teleworking positively, noting benefits for firm performance and individual well-being. There is a substantial desire to increase the number of regular teleworkers compared to pre-pandemic levels. The survey further indicates that the ideal telework arrangement is about 2-3 days per week, balancing benefits such as reduced commuting and fewer distractions with challenges like impaired communication and knowledge flow. To address the challenges of remote work, firms should invest in ICT tools and skills, soft skills to develop effective online communication, and updated managerial practices that ensure adequate in-person and online interaction.
Telework and Productivity
The COVID-19 crisis and physical distancing requirements have led many firms to implement widespread telework. The GFP analyses the implications through an international survey of managers and workers.