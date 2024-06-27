Human capital and educational policies

There is no comparable and consistent measure across countries reflecting all these elements available. Economists thus rely on inferior substitutes, such as years spent in the schooling system, rates of enrolment in education and literacy.

The Economics Department developed a new measure of human capital built using PISA and PIAAC surveys, and mean years of schooling.



The new measure is a cohort-weighted average of past PISA scores (representing the quality of education) of the working age population and the corresponding mean years of schooling (representing the quantity of education). In contrast to the existing literature, the relative weights of each component are not imposed or calibrated but directly estimated. The study finds that the elasticity of the stock of human capital with respect to the quality of education is three to four times larger than for the quantity of education.