Human capital and educational policies

The OECD regularly recommends to countries to reform their education and training systems. Economists often refer to this as improving ‘human capital’. Yet, at the macroeconomic level, quantifying the effects of human capital on growth and productivity has often proven frustratingly elusive, both in the academic literature and in OECD work.

