Productivity profile of Australia

National level: the Productivity Commission, the Treasury and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources conduct analysis related to productivity issues.

State level (non-exhaustive): Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (New South Wales), New South Wales Productivity Commission, South Australian Productivity Commission, Better Regulation Victoria.

Ad hoc task forces: numerous task forces have been commissioned on policy issues that have strong linkages to productivity (in addition to work commissioned through the Productivity Commission). One example is the ongoing Competition Policy Review (2023).