Productivity profile of Brazil

The Ministerio da Fazenda (Ministry of Finance) leads macroeconomic policies and reforms to boost growth and productivity.

The Banco Central do Brasil (Central Bank) performs its functions as monetary, regulatory and supervisory authority in accordance to guidelines issued by the National Monetary Council.

The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) is the main financing agent for development in Brazil and has played a fundamental role in stimulating the expansion of industry and infrastructure in the country.

The Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) is a federal publicly funded research centre linked to the Secretariat of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic. It provides technical and institutional support to government actions – enabling the formulation and reformulation of public policies and Brazilian development programs.

The Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) is a body connected to the Brazilian Ministry for the Economy and responsible for developing incentive programs and sharing knowledge with the industrial sector to improve efficiencies.