Productivity profile of the European Union

The European Commission supports economic and fiscal policy coordination towards enhanced productivity and competitiveness among its members. The Commission encourages Member States to establish National Productivity Boards, which are independent institutions that help to analyse economic productivity, competitiveness-related developments, and challenges at the national level.

Through the establishment of consultation mechanisms with stakeholders, the National Boards carry out high-quality statistical analysis, make their results available to the public, encourage reform-making at the national level, and develop detailed annual reports used by governments and the Commission to conduct policy monitoring processes.

According to the Recommendation on the establishment of National Productivity Boards, issued by the Council of the European Union in September 2016, the Commission should facilitate the exchange of views and information across Member States’ National Productivity Boards, and open a channel of communication between them and the Economic Policy Committee, an advisory body to the Council and the Commission, comprising experts on productivity at the national level. The Commission also provides technical assistance to design effective productivity-enhancing policies through the Structural Reform Support, helping EU countries to implement reforms as part of their efforts to foster job creation and sustainable growth.