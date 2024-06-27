Productivity profile of Hungary

The National Competitiveness Council (NCC) was set up in 2016 and is chaired by the Ministry of Finance.
Various sources: Competitiveness Report 2022 (2022), Productivity differences in Hungary and mechanisms of TFP growth slowdown (2018);
OECD: OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary (multiple), Economic Policy Reforms 2023: Going for Growth - Hungary.
Note: Annual change of the ratio of potential real GDP per potential person employed.
Source: Calculation of the GFP based on OECD Economic Outlook data.
Access to further comparative data here.
Latest OECD Recommendations
Support skills and mobility to raise labour productivity and facilitate structural change:
- Align skills of vocational graduates with labour market needs and strengthen skills and work experience in vocational education and training.
- Promote the quality of local infrastructure (trains, secondary and tertiary roads).
- Improve rental housing by regulating tenancy to better balance the interest of tenants and landlords.
Promote dynamic and competitive markets:
- Ease market entry and exit in service and network industries by phasing out distortionary sector taxes in energy, finance and retail sectors.
- Subject all mergers that fulfil the merger threshold to full reviews.
- Foster competition in public procurement through the use of the electronic procurement system and enhance transparency.
Promote digital adoption to unlock future growth potential:
- Phase out levies on phone calls and messages.
- Strengthen network competition through auctioning of additional spectrum to expand the number of mobility network operators.