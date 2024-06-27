Productivity profile of Japan

Council of New Form of Capitalism Realization (CNFCR) (website in Japanese): The CNFCR is an advisory council to the Prime Minister that was founded in October 2021. The Prime Minister is the chair of the Council, which consists of six ministers and sixteen private-sector experts (two academic experts and fourteen business persons). The Council does not have an English website, but its meetings are reported on the Prime Minister’s website.

Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP): The CEFP is a statutory advisory body to the Prime Minister on economic and fiscal policy management that was founded in January 2001. The Prime Minister is the chair of the Council, which consists of five ministers, the governor of the Bank of Japan and four private-sector experts (two from academia and two from the business sector). The Council drafts the Cabinet’s annual Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which articulates priorities of budget, tax and structural reforms of the year.

Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform (CPRR): The Council is a statutory advisory body to the Prime Minister that was established in October 2019 as a permanent body, succeeding the role of the predecessor councils that were installed by temporary cabinet orders in every three years. The CPRR consists of 9 members from the business sector, academia and research institutes. Its mandate is to review and deliver an annual report on recommendations of regulatory reforms, which is to be endorsed as a cabinet decision that binds all relevant government agencies.