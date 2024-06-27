Productivity profile of Italy

Foster a competitive and dynamic business environment by spurring competition in sectors:

Implement the competition reform legislated in 2022, including by submitting concessions to public tenders at expiry.

Strengthen competition in professional services, including by reducing the scope of “fair compensation” rules.

Improve the effectiveness of public administration, including with regard to implementation, management, and prioritisation of public investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Programme.

Open local public services to competition.

Continue strengthening the links between civil servants’ and judges’ performance, career progression and pay, and ensure that performance evaluation is thoroughly implemented.

Introduce a national productivity board to identify and communicate the costs and benefits of reforms, and build a national consensus.

Enhance the skill set of the labour force and consider relieving its tax burden: