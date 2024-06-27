Productivity profile of Chile

Foster productivity by strengthening competition and supporting innovation:
- Streamlining, unifying and, wherever possible, digitalising municipal licensing procedures and review existing regulations to promote entrepreneurship and competition.
- Focus R&D support on most effective programmes and maintain a balanced mix between direct support and tax credits.
Ensure a competitive business environment by strengthening the (macro)economy:
- Tame inflation and limit public debt through the continuation of fiscal consolidation.
- Create fiscal space through a comprehensive reform of personal income taxes, property taxes and improvements in tax administration.
- Enhance social protection and job quality by strengthening formal employment opportunities, improve universal access to quality healthcare services and consider revising the pension system and streamlining existing cash transfer programmes.
- Strengthen economic governance and the fight against corruption through clarification of and compliance with public procurement rules and uniform application of the obligation to disclose interests among all members of government, Congress and the highest bodies of the judiciary.
Strengthen the qualifications of the labour force:
- Improve opportunities and outcomes in education by expanding access to early childhood education and revising training programmes to improve the relevance, quality and targeting of training.
Promote green growth and digitalisation:
- Accelerate progress in decarbonising the economy through more stringent regulations and more consistent price signals while protecting the purchasing power of vulnerable households with policies like targeted cash transfers instead of price subsidies.
- Support the digital transition of the economy by lowering entry barriers to the communications sector and establishing provisions for the sharing of passive communication infrastructure as well as clear criteria regulating rights of way for deployment.
- Foster the adoption and use of digital tools of SMEs by boosting public support to SMEs through targeted programmes to facilitate the adoption of digital tools.