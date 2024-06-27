Productivity profile of Chile

The Comisión Nacional de Evaluación y Productividad (CNEP) conducts studies with proposals and recommendations aimed at increasing productivity, quality of life and well-being of individuals. The CNEP also advises the president of the Republic on improving and evaluating the quality of regulations and public policies.

The Central Bank of Chile conducts research on a wide range of economic policy issues including productivity related topics.

The Chilean economic development agency (Corfo) works to improve the competitiveness and the productive diversification of the country by encouraging investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ministry of the Economy, Development and Tourism

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Foreign Affairs