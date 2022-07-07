2022 Conference of the GFP

The COVID-19 shock and the associated policy response carries potential challenges for future productivity growth while also creating opportunities. From this perspective, the 2022 Annual Conference of the Global Forum on Productivity will aim at shedding light on a number of questions. First, the recovery measures put forward by governments and international institutions to “Build Back Better” serve as a unique opportunity to accelerate climate mitigation. But how will the energy transition be shaped by innovation and resource reallocation and what are the broader implications for productivity growth?

Second, COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation and forced firms to experiment with new business models and modes of work. But will the diffusion of best practices be sufficiently broad to facilitate the catch-up of lagging firms? Or will it contribute to a further widening of differences in performance?

Third, the pandemic has accentuated frictions in the international trading system and calls for greater self-reliance in some strategic sectors could lead to a significant re-organisation of global value chains. What are the related risks and opportunities for productivity growth?

Overall, the economic restructuring needs are significant, both across sectors and between firms within industries. This will entail a major reallocation of resources – including physical, intangible and human capital – and necessitates policies to facilitate these structural changes and mitigate the associated disruption.