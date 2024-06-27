Productivity profile of Slovenia

Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development (IMAD): The Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development (IMAD) is an independent government office with a long tradition. Its Director answers directly to the President of Slovenia. In April 2018, the Slovenian Government extended the scope of the Institute’s work to include the functions of “National Productivity Board”. The Institute conducts analysis of productivity and competitiveness developments in Slovenia and prepares annual productivity reports.

Managers’ Association of Slovenia: The association has been supporting the development of management in Slovenia for more than 30 years. By conducting research in the productivity domain, it aims at co-creating the growth of competitiveness in the Slovenian economy and helps to shape the Slovenian society.

Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport: The Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport promotes the further strengthening of the international competitiveness of Slovenian companies and the Slovenian economy. By adopting various measures, it ensures the most stable, predictable and competitive economic environment for the growth and development of Slovenian companies in Slovenian and foreign markets.