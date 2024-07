2022 Annual Conference of the GFP, jointly organised with the European Commission DG ECFIN

July 2022, Brussels

Euro area’s productivity and competitiveness in the new challenging times (jointly organised with France Stratégie and the European Commission)

June 2022, Paris

Fourth LACRP Ministerial Summit on Productivity

June 2022, Brasilia

Joint Banque de France and OECD Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) Workshop

December 2021, Virtual

2021 Annual Conference of the GFP joint with Italian presidency of G20

July 2021, Venice

2020 Annual Conference of the GFP: Market Dynamics, Competition and the Role of Industrial Policy in the Context of the COVID-19 Crisis

December 2021, Berlin

3rd Ministerial Productivity Summit

October 2019, Bogota

Joint Workshop on Firms, Industries and Productivity

September 2019, Lisbon

2019 Conference of the GFP: "Keeping pace with technological change: The role of capabilities and dynamism"

June 2019, Sydney

Workshop on Spatial Dimensions of Productivity

March 2019, Bolzano

2018 Conference of the GFP: “Firms, Workers and Disruptive Technologies – Ensuring Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

June 2018, Ottawa

Ministerial Summit on Productivity

April 2018, San Jose

BIS-IMF-OECD Joint Conference

January 2018, Paris, OECD



OECD Global Forum on Productivity Workshop

September 2017, Berlin



2017 Conference of the Global Forum on Productivity:Openness, global value chains, and productivity-enhancing policies

June 2017, Budapest



International Conference on Productivity and Inclusive Growth

December 2016, Santiago

OECD Global Forum on Productivity Workshop

October 2016, London

2016 Conference of the GFP: Structural Reforms for Productivity Growth

July 2016, Lisbon

July 2015, Mexico

Understanding productivity growth – new insights, new questions

October 2013, Paris

OECD Workshop on productivity

November 2012, Paris